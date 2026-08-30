Israeli strike kills two Gazans including a 3-year-old boy - medics

An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, in the central Gaza ⁠Strip on Sunday, ⁠health officials said.

Gaza medics said the Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir Al-Balah killed one ⁠man, Hussam Nusair, a three-year-old boy, Tayyem Hamdan, and wounded several others.

An ⁠October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military.

Hamas ⁠accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas ⁠disarmament.

More ‌than 1,300 ‌Palestinians have been killed ⁠in Gaza since the ‌ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials.







