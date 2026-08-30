Israeli soldiers assist occupiers in attacks on Palestinians in occupied West Bank: Former army official

Israeli soldiers assist occupiers during attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a former army official said Sunday.

"There are incidents in which soldiers do not behave as they should," Nitzan Alon, the former head of the army's Hostages and Missing Persons Command, said during an event, as cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"There are cases where soldiers stand by and watch illegal and immoral acts, and sometimes even cooperate with them," he added.

"The responsibility lies with the army's commanders," Alon said.

His remarks came amid an escalation in occupier attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Palestinians and rights organizations said that the attacks took place in the presence of army soldiers and, at times, with their participation.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the Israeli army and occupiers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians and their land and property in July.

The commission said Israeli forces carried out 1,458 of the attacks, while the occupiers carried out 798.



