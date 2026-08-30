British woman killed in knife attack at German train station

A British woman died after she was stabbed at a train station in southern Germany, police said Sunday.

The attack was reported at around 12.50 am (2250GMT) at the station in Rosenheim, Bavaria, according to a statement from the Upper Bavaria South police headquarters.

Police officers arrested a suspect at the scene immediately afterward, according to the statement. Authorities identified him as a 27-year-old German from the district of Furstenfeldbruck.

The 31-year-old victim, who was seriously injured in the knife attack, was taken to a hospital but died of her injuries, police said.

Detectives in Rosenheim have taken over the case under the direction of prosecutors in Traunstein. Police said the background and motive remained under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone who saw an argument or a fight at the station around 12.50 am, or earlier, to contact the Rosenheim criminal investigation department or any other police station.



