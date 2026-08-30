2 missing after French fishing boat sinks in English Channel

Two crew members are missing after a French fishing boat sank in the English Channel, according to media reports on Sunday.

A coastguard rescue helicopter, a fixed-wing plane and two RNLI lifeboats began searching an area south-west of Eddystone Lighthouse off Plymouth after the crew issued a distress call at 6 pm local time (1700GMT), the BBC reported citing the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

HM Coastguard in Falmouth said three people were rescued from the boat and have been taken to the hospital.

According to the report, a large number of civilian vessels are assisting the "intensive search" for the two remaining crew members as the search and rescue effort was maintained during the night.

"It is continuing today with multiple assets sent to help," the agency said.





