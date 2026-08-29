Nepal flash floods death toll climbs to 623, over 1,100 missing

The number of fatalities from devastating floods and landslides in Nepal reached 623 on Saturday as search teams continued to recover bodies carried downstream by surging rivers.

Nepal police confirmed they have recovered 616 bodies, including 233 in Chitwan and 158 in Nawalparasi East, marking these areas among the hardest hit by the disaster. The toll includes dozens of victims found in Gorkha, Dhading and Nuwakot following the overflow of the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, major waterways that originate in the Himalayas.

The bodies were found as far as the border with India.

At least 638 people are missing on the Nepal side, including 511 foreigners.

Meanwhile, seven people had been killed and 554 others remained missing in China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Nepali authorities reported that 2,301 people have been rescued or treated for injuries, with the majority of survivors located in the Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Police data indicates that 27 officers remain out of contact, while 4,811 personnel are deployed across the affected regions to manage the recovery efforts.





