Türkiye seeks deeper trade ties, supports Aleppo’s economic revival

Türkiye is working to strengthen economic and commercial relations with Syria while expanding cooperation to support Aleppo's reconstruction and economic development, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Friday.

Bolat visited the Shaykh Najjar Industrial City during a trip to Aleppo, where he met industrialists and business representatives, Türkiye's Trade Ministry said in a statement.

He received information on production activities, industrial infrastructure and commercial opportunities in the area, emphasizing Aleppo's central role in reviving the Syrian economy.

"While strengthening Türkiye-Syria economic and commercial relations, we are developing cooperation opportunities that will contribute to Aleppo's reconstruction and economic development," Bolat said.

He stressed that stronger bilateral economic and trade relations would contribute to the prosperity of both countries, highlighting the importance of measures to promote production, investment and exports.

Restoring production facilities, increasing employment and strengthening trade routes are crucial to Aleppo's economic recovery, the minister told business representatives.

Bolat said relations between Türkiye and Aleppo extend beyond commerce, pointing to nearly a millennium of kinship, neighborly ties and shared culture in the region.

Following his visit to the industrial zone, Bolat attended a roundtable meeting with Turkish and Syrian businesspeople.

The meeting focused on bilateral trade relations, Aleppo's economic situation, the city's reconstruction and measures to develop its industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Bolat said efforts to revitalize Aleppo were also of major importance for the future of the wider region.