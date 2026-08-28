Gaza genocide expands crisis over Palestinian bodies held by Israel

Palestinians are observing Thursday, the National Day for Recovery of the Bodies of Palestinian and Arab Martyrs as the number of Palestinian bodies held by Israel reaches unprecedented levels, with Israeli estimates putting the figure at around 1,700.

Observed annually on Aug. 27, the day highlights the decades-long struggle of Palestinian families to recover the bodies of relatives held in Israeli military morgues or buried in closed military cemeteries known as "graves of numbers."

The issue has grown dramatically since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with hundreds of unidentified bodies returned to Gaza while thousands of Palestinians remain missing.

The Palestinian Cabinet designated Aug. 27 as a national occasion in 2008 to mobilize popular and legal efforts to determine the fate of missing Palestinians, recover detained bodies and return them to their families for burial.

- 799 documented names

The Palestinian National Campaign for the Retrieval of Martyrs' Bodies and Disclosure of the Fate of the Missing, a non-governmental organization, along with Palestinian prisoners' institutions, said Israel is holding the bodies of 799 Palestinians whose identities have been documented.

Of them, 256 bodies are held in "graves of numbers," 99 belong to Palestinian prisoners, 81 are children under the age of 18, and 10 are women.

Recent Israeli data highlights the gap between the number documented by Palestinian institutions and the estimated number of bodies being held.

On Aug. 11, the Haaretz newspaper, citing two security sources, reported that Israel is holding 1,700 Palestinian bodies for use in potential prisoner or hostage-exchange deals, most of them from Gaza.

- 'Graves of numbers'

Palestinians use the term "graves of numbers" to refer to closed Israeli military cemeteries where the bodies of Palestinians and Arabs have been buried without names. Instead, each grave is marked with a number linked to a file containing information about the person buried.

The practice in its best-known form dates to the late 1960s, and was expanded after the 1967 war. The cemeteries are located in closed military zones that families generally cannot visit.

Historically, the graves have held the bodies of Palestinians and Arabs, including Lebanese nationals.

- Bargaining chip

Since 2015, Israel has expanded its policy of holding Palestinian bodies. In 2017, its security Cabinet approved retaining some bodies for use in future negotiations.

In September 2019, Israel's Supreme Court authorized military authorities to hold Palestinian bodies under the 1945 Emergency Regulations, including for use in negotiations to secure the return of Israelis or their remains.

In 2020, the security Cabinet expanded the circumstances under which Palestinian bodies could be detained.

- International law stance

International humanitarian law requires respect for the dead and their graves, and encourages efforts to facilitate the return of remains to their families, in accordance with customary international humanitarian law rules documented by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Article 34 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions requires respect for the remains of people who died in connection with armed conflict or occupation, and urges their return when circumstances permit.

- Gaza genocide expands issue

Israel's genocide on Gaza since October 2023 has significantly expanded the issue of detained bodies, as Israeli forces transferred hundreds of bodies from the enclave while thousands of Palestinians remain missing.

The National Campaign to Recover the Bodies said Israel had returned to Gaza, as of Feb. 4, 2026, the bodies of 930 Palestinians, in addition to 66 boxes containing human remains.

The remains included bodies that it said Israeli forces had taken during the genocide from cemeteries in Gaza and from the vicinity of the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, it said,

Palestinian teams have faced difficulties identifying the bodies due to a lack of DNA-testing equipment and supplies, forcing them to rely on traditional methods and assistance from the families of those missing to identify the remains.

The National Campaign to Recover the Bodies and Palestinian prisoners' institutions said Wednesday that the presence of thousands of missing in Gaza, combined with difficulties reaching areas affected by killing and destruction, means the number of detained bodies could rise as new information emerges and more victims are identified.

The issue of bodies transferred by Israel from Gaza overlaps with another crisis inside the enclave, where thousands of bodies remain buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Zaher al-Wahidi, director of the Health Information Unit at Gaza's Health Ministry, said Aug. 20 that 7,400 bodies remain trapped under the rubble, with teams unable to reach and recover them.

Since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,303 Palestinians and injured 4,336, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 73,400 people and injured over 174,400 in its genocidal war on Gaza.