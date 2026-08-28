Poll finds Icelandic voters swing to narrowly opposing EU membership

A narrow majority of Icelandic voters oppose reopening negotiations to join the EU, a new Gallup opinion poll showed on Friday, a shift ⁠from earlier polls, ahead of ⁠a referendum on Saturday on whether to resume accession talks.



The August 29 ballot is not a vote on membership ⁠itself and any deal would require Iceland to hold a second referendum on whether to join the 27-member bloc based on the terms agreed during the negotiations.



The August 24-27 survey of 4,583 people showed 51.6% of respondents oppose holding talks with Brussels on EU membership, while 48.4% support it. Icelandic daily Visir earlier ⁠this ⁠week reported 51.3% of respondents were in favour of holding negotiations with Brussels on joining, while 48.7% were opposed, citing a survey by polling agency Maskina.



Reykjavik walked away from EU accession talks in 2013, four years after applying, when a Eurosceptic government took power. Since ⁠then, rising living costs and the war in Ukraine have revived public appetite for reopening the question.



The Icelandic government frames its membership plan as a "now or never" moment. Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir told voters in August that a "no" would put ⁠all ‌EU ‌speculation aside.



EU membership would give ⁠Iceland a direct say ‌in decision-making via institutions such as the European Commission, the Council of Ministers ⁠and the European Parliament, as ⁠well as entering the country into the customs ⁠union and giving it the option to adopt the euro.









