IRANS HARDLINE SECURITY CHIEF THREATENS TO SEND NETANYAHU TO HELL

News World Iran's hardline security chief threatens to send Netanyahu 'to hell'

Iran's hardline security chief threatens to send Netanyahu 'to hell'

The newly appointed Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, warned that Tehran will "send Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, to hell" if hostilities escalate.

The newly appointed head of Iran's National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaee, has threatened to "send Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, to hell."



In a televised interview on Thursday evening, Rezaee also rejected reports that Iran had planned to kill Barron Trump, one of the US president's sons, claiming that Netanyahu had sought to frighten Donald Trump by spreading false information.



An Iranian state broadcaster had in fact circulated a video a few days ago bearing the title "Where can Barron Trump be killed?"



Rezaee was appointed to the powerful post in early August. He is regarded as a conservative hardliner and a sceptic of negotiations with the United States.



He began his career in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at the start of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War and rose to become commander of the force.









