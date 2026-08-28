Israel arrests 2 West Bank Palestinians amid ongoing attacks by occupiers

Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians on Friday while conducting raids across the occupied West Bank, while hundreds of Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Awarta south of Nablus under army protection, Palestinian media has reported.

According to Palestine's Wafa news agency, Israeli forces raided the village of Tell southwest of Nablus, where they ransacked several homes before arresting a Palestinian and seizing his vehicle.

Another young Palestinian man was arrested during an Israeli raid on the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied East Jerusalem, local sources said.

In the Nablus governorate, hundreds of Israeli occupiers -- under Israeli army protection -- stormed the village of Awarta early Friday, where they performed Talmudic rituals at Muslim places of worship, according to the same sources.

Israeli forces also seized a Palestinian home in the village and converted it into a military post, the sources said.

Local sources also reported that Israeli occupiers wearing army uniforms had stormed an area near the town of Beit Furik, where they prevented Palestinians from reaching two local mosques to attend Friday prayers.

In the Bethlehem governorate, Israeli forces raided the village of Al-Ma'sara, where they searched the home of former Palestinian prisoner and deportee Mohammed Zawahra, Wafa reported.

Israeli occupiers also reportedly stormed the Zaatara wilderness east Bethlehem city, where they gathered in the Wadi al-Muallaq area and provoked local residents.

In the Tubas governorate, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces had carried out raids in the town of Tammun, where military vehicles were deployed in several areas.

Separately, Israeli and foreign peace activists staged a protest outside the European Union office in occupied East Jerusalem, calling on the bloc to stop violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property.

Protesters carried banners reading, "The EU must stop Israeli terrorism now," "Stop the war on the Palestinian people," "Resist ethnic cleansing," and "Stop the genocide."

The protest came as Israeli occupiers carried out separate attacks in the Jenin, Nablus, Bethlehem and Hebron (Al-Khalil) governorates, targeting Palestinians and their property, local sources told Anadolu.

In Jenin, meanwhile, Naim al-Shaer, a Palestinian farmer, said in video footage documenting the attacks that Israeli occupiers had raided his farm in the Arraba plain overnight.

He said the occupiers had cut down fig trees, damaged irrigation equipment, and destroyed a fence around his farm, severely harming his livelihood.

"We take care of our land like our children, but the occupiers destroyed it," al-Shaer said in the video.

In the Hebron (Al-Khalil) governorate, Israeli occupiers surrounded Palestinian homes in the town of Yatta, where they tried to break into an olive grove, local sources said.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the number of Israeli occupiers in the West Bank -- including Jerusalem -- stood at some 780,000 at the end of July.

These include 333,600 in Jerusalem and 446,400 in the rest of the West Bank, the commission said.

The occupied West Bank has seen a dramatic escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military activity since Israeli launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The escalation has been accompanied by the expansion of illegal Israeli settlement outposts and increased restrictions on the movement of Palestinian residents.