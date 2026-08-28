Türkiye has no 'political value' in fueling enmity with Israel: Former US envoy

Türkiye has no particular "political value" in fueling enmity with Israel, former US Ambassador to Türkiye Francis J. Ricciardone said.

Speaking on Al Jazeera's This Is America program, Ricciardone contrasted the political dynamics in Türkiye and Israel.

"(Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, I don't believe, has a particular political value in fomenting enmity with Israel, hostility, preaching to the Turks that we have an enemy and all that," he said.

Ricciardone said Erdoğan "genuinely dislikes" or opposes Israel's treatment of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and has long held such views.

By contrast, the former envoy suggested that creating a perception that Israel is at war with another party could carry political value for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We'll see what happens in the elections that come up," he added, referring to Israel's legislative elections scheduled for October.