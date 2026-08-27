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News World Syria, Saudi Arabia sign agreements on transport, logistics cooperation

Syria, Saudi Arabia sign agreements on transport, logistics cooperation

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed two memorandums to enhance transport cooperation, focusing on the railway and road sectors to rehabilitate Syria’s infrastructure and boost trade.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 27,2026 12:58 PM
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SYRIA, SAUDI ARABIA SIGN AGREEMENTS ON TRANSPORT, LOGISTICS COOPERATION

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed two memorandums of understanding on Thursday to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr and his Saudi counterpart Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed the agreements in Damascus, SANA reported.

The memorandums focus particularly on cooperation in the railway and road transport sectors, it said.

They aim to build capacity, exchange expertise and conduct studies to help rehabilitate Syria's roads and railways and boost transportation and trade through the country, according to the agency.