Syria, Saudi Arabia sign agreements on transport, logistics cooperation

Syria and Saudi Arabia signed two memorandums of understanding on Thursday to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr and his Saudi counterpart Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed the agreements in Damascus, SANA reported.

The memorandums focus particularly on cooperation in the railway and road transport sectors, it said.

They aim to build capacity, exchange expertise and conduct studies to help rehabilitate Syria's roads and railways and boost transportation and trade through the country, according to the agency.



