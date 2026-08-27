US calls on Israel, Syria to ‘seek de-escalation’ after Aug. 18 airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur base

The US on Thursday called on Israel and Syria to pursue de-escalation following Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Syria on Aug. 18.

Addressing the UN Security Council, US Deputy Representative Tammy Bruce said Washington would continue engaging with Israel, Syria and other regional stakeholders to promote dialogue and peaceful solutions.

"The United States will continue to engage closely with both countries and with all regional stakeholders to promote dialogue and peaceful solutions," Bruce said.

On Aug. 18, Israeli warplanes carried out eight strikes on the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in northwestern Idlib province, causing damage to its infrastructure.

Israeli attacks in Syria have intensified since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.

Bruce said the US had rescinded its designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism on Aug. 24, describing the decision as a "historic milestone" that recognizes continued progress by Syrian authorities on political, humanitarian and security priorities.

She added that lifting US restrictions on Syria would help unlock international trade and investment opportunities and contribute to the country's reconstruction.