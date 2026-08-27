Sudanese army says it shot down drone near Ethiopian border

The Sudanese army said Thursday that it had shot down an "enemy strategic drone" that crossed into the country from the direction of Ethiopia.

In a statement, the army's General Command said the unmanned aerial vehicle was downed in the morning north of Sarkam in Sudan's Blue Nile state after crossing the border.

The army described the drone as a "strategic" unmanned aircraft but did not provide further details.

Blue Nile State, which borders Ethiopia, has remained strategically important amid the ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Sudan has been engulfed in a war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing around 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.





