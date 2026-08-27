Turkish Defense Ministry welcomes dissolution, integration of SDF into Syrian state institutions

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Thursday welcomed the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group and its integration into Syrian state institutions.

The ministry said the move is an important development for preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and strengthening the principle of "one state, one army."

The remarks came in response to a question about the dissolution and integration during a weekly press briefing in Türkiye's Afyonkarahisar province.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces will continue their support, within the framework of the existing military cooperation agreement, to help extend the positive momentum achieved in Syria across the country, ensure lasting stability and strengthen the capabilities of the Syrian army, particularly in the fight against terrorism," it said.

The ministry also said it is closely monitoring Israel's attacks on Syria and stressed that they must end as soon as possible.

It added that it is following US efforts to establish a de-escalation mechanism that would include Syria.





