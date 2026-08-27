Colombia to extradite 5 former rebel negotiators to US

Colombian President Abelardo De la Espriella announced Wednesday that five Colombian nationals whose extraditions to the US were authorized in 2025 could now be handed over to American authorities.

Their extraditions had been suspended due to their participation in peace talks under the previous administration.

"From the very first day, I was clear: peace cannot be a refuge for criminals nor a mechanism of impunity," the Colombian president wrote on US social media platform X.

Two of the five, Willington Henao and Geovanni Andres Rojas, were members of dissident factions of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Henao was a member of the 33rd Front operating near Colombia's border with Venezuela. Clashes between the faction and another armed group last year forced thousands of people from their homes.

Rojas led the Border Commandos, a drug trafficking group active near the Ecuadorian border.

According to an official government statement, the third detainee is Carmen Evelio Castillo Carrillo, alias Muneca, identified as the leader of Los Pachencas.

The decision also covers two fugitives-Gabriel Yepes Mejia, alias HH, leader of the ELN dissident group Comuneros del Sur, and Freddy Castillo Carrillo, alias Pinocho, identified as the top leader of Los Pachencas.

The Colombian president said the two would be "extradited as soon as they are located and captured."

De la Espriella, founder of the far-right Defenders of the Homeland party, assumed office Aug. 7. One of his major campaign promises was a crackdown on armed groups and a decisive break from the negotiated peace strategy pursued under his predecessor, Gustavo Petro.

"The privileges disguised as peace are over. Whoever wishes to transition to legality must demonstrate it with actions and submit to justice. The security of Colombians and the rule of law are not negotiable," De la Espriella said on social media Wednesday.

De la Espriella said the individuals are wanted by US authorities on charges including drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, money laundering, weapons possession and narco-terrorism.