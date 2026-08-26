France vows to maintain pressure on Russia, reiterates support for Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed Paris' long-term support for Ukraine on Wednesday during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart. Andrii Sybiha, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers discussed the situation on the ground, including Russia's "systematic and increasingly intense" strikes on Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and civilians, it said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on ways to maintain and increase pressure on Russia.

Barrot reiterated France's "full support" for Ukraine through bilateral assistance, various European mechanisms and within the framework of the French presidency of the G7.

They also discussed upcoming international engagements, particularly the UN General Assembly in September, which will provide an opportunity to mobilize the international community and reaffirm support for Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty, freedom and independence, said the statement.

Barrot also stressed France's determination to stand by Ukraine in the long term and continue working with partners until a "just and lasting peace" is achieved.