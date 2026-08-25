UN condemns Israeli raid on Qalandia Training Center in occupied East Jerusalem

The UN on Tuesday condemned the forced entry of Israeli security forces and armored vehicles into the Qalandia Training Center in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The secretary-general condemns in the strongest terms today's action by the Israeli authorities, including its security forces, to unlawfully enter and remain in the UNRWA Qalandia Training Center," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over the incident, noting that it would deprive young Palestinians of vital vocational education at a facility that has provided a pathway to employment for over 70 years.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that more than 50 Israeli personnel and four armored vehicles entered the premises at 10 am local time (0700GMT), while 20 staff members were on-site. The agency characterized the unauthorized entry as "unacceptable."

Dujarric highlighted that this marks the fifth instance of unauthorized entry by Israeli authorities at the center since May.