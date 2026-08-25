Trump says US considering ‘changing name of Lake Ontario to Lake America’

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America," amid renewed trade tensions with Canada.

"The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Lake Ontario borders Canada's Ontario province to the north and the US state of New York to the south, with the Canada-US border running through the lake.

On Monday, Trump said that Canada is "among the worst Nations in the World to deal with. They feel entitled yet WE DON'T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US."

Following the breakdown in negotiations, a 50% US tariff on Canadian goods took effect Saturday.

Trump also announced that an additional 50% tariff on Canadian cars, trucks, and auto parts would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, after the talks failed to produce an agreement.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Trump traded insults on Monday following the breakdown of trade talks between Canada and the US.

Ford called Trump a "dictator" and the "king of bankruptcies" after the US president criticized him on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social.

Trump repeated his claim that Canada "couldn't survive" without the US and called Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "Governor Carney," referencing his push for Canada to become the 51st state.

Trump also said on Truth Social Tuesday that he would "never interfere with Canadians speaking French! In fact, I have never even thought of doing such a stupid thing."

"This lie was made up by a weak and ineffective Prime Minister in an attempt to gain political support, which he has totally lost, from the people of Quebec. I love French Canadians!"

On Monday, Carney said Canada "could not accept" a proposed trade agreement that would have weakened protections for the French language.

The US wanted to change Quebec laws that require American companies to provide French instruction manuals, packaging, warranties, and software for their appliances and gadgets.