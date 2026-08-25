Trump says Iran ‘is not paying large segments of their military’

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran "is not paying large segments of their military," adding that it is also facing a huge humanitarian crisis.

"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June calling for a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the deal later fell through amid disputes over the terms of its implementation and the future of navigation through the waterway.

The conflict began in late February with a US-Israeli attack on Iran. Tehran responded by striking targets in Israel and US military bases in the region.