3 Palestinians injured in Israeli occupier attacks in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Tuesday in attacks by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank, which also involved the theft of livestock and damage to electricity infrastructure, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three Palestinians suffered bruises and wounds after Israeli occupiers attacked them in the town of Za'atara, east of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and severely beat several residents, leaving three injured and requiring hospital treatment, the agency said, adding that the attackers also stole several sheep.

In a separate incident in the northern West Bank, Israeli occupiers damaged electricity poles in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, in the second such attack within a week.

Wafa said the Israeli occupiers cut down several electricity poles supplying power to the home of the Sufan family in the town, which lies near the illegal Yitzhar settlement.

Occupiers, accompanied by Israeli forces, also entered the town of Madama, where they provoked residents before destroying a memorial, the agency added.

On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers' attacks increased by 63% during the first seven months of this year compared with the same period in 2025.

The commission documented 4,113 attacks by Israeli occupiers during the period, up from 2,524 in the first seven months of last year, an increase of 1,589 incidents.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.