3 killed, 2 injured in Russia-Ukraine overnight strikes

Three people were killed and at least two injured in overnight Russian and Ukrainian strikes, according to officials on both sides on Tuesday.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said a Russian drone attack damaged infrastructure at Odesa's Vinogradovka international automobile checkpoint on the border with Moldova, prompting a suspension of operations.

"The Moldovan side has been notified of this," the service said, adding that emergency crews had extinguished the fire.

In Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, one person was killed when Russian missiles struck the industrial zone of the Osnovyanskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

In Kyiv, falling drone debris damaged a 16-story residential building, but no fire was reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

In Russia's Krasnodar region, Ukrainian drone debris fell on Afipskaya railway station, killing two people and injuring two others, regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

He said the Ukrainian attack also sparked a fire at an oil refinery and damaged 10 private homes.

"Firefighters and emergency services are currently working at the scene," he said.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides remains difficult amid the ongoing war.