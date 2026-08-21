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News World Eight killed in charter plane crash near remote site in western Alaska

Eight killed in charter plane crash near remote site in western Alaska

Reuters WORLD
Published August 21,2026 09:33 AM
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EIGHT KILLED IN CHARTER PLANE CRASH NEAR REMOTE SITE IN WESTERN ALASKA

Eight ⁠people died after a charter plane crashed at a remote military ⁠radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, the U.S. military's Alaskan Command said.

A Cessna 441 operated by Anchorage-based air charter company Security Aviation crashed ⁠west ⁠of Cape Newenham LRRS Airport in Alaska around 12:15 p.m. (2015 GMT), a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The aircraft had departed from Anchorage ⁠International Airport and was bound for Cape Newenham, the spokesperson added.

The Cape Newenham facility is part of a network ⁠of ‌remote radar ‌sites that track ⁠aircraft in ‌Alaska's airspace and along its borders.