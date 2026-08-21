Eight killed in charter plane crash near remote site in western Alaska

Eight ⁠people died after a charter plane crashed at a remote military ⁠radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, the U.S. military's Alaskan Command said.

A Cessna 441 operated by Anchorage-based air charter company Security Aviation crashed ⁠west ⁠of Cape Newenham LRRS Airport in Alaska around 12:15 p.m. (2015 GMT), a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The aircraft had departed from Anchorage ⁠International Airport and was bound for Cape Newenham, the spokesperson added.

The Cape Newenham facility is part of a network ⁠of ‌remote radar ‌sites that track ⁠aircraft in ‌Alaska's airspace and along its borders.