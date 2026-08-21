3 Palestinians injured in Israeli occupier attack on homes in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Thursday evening when Israeli occupiers attacked homes in the southern occupied West Bank, while separate attacks were reported in the north.

Palestine TV, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, said the three Palestinians were injured in an attack on homes in Khirbet Deir Shams, south of Hebron.

No further details were immediately available on their condition.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers, accompanied by Israeli troops, attacked the area near the town of Al-Dhahiriya, stormed sheep pens belonging to Palestinian residents and seized several animals.

In the northern occupied West Bank, occupiers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles south of Tulkarem, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The attack caused fear among motorists and passengers, but no injuries were reported, Wafa reported.

North of Tulkarem, occupiers also entered the village of Al-Nazla Al-Sharqiya and moved through its streets, heightening tensions among residents, according to Wafa.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military operations since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, alongside the expansion of settlement outposts, construction of roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.