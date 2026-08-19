Thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of UK, with flooding expected

The UK's weather agency issued yellow thunderstorm warnings Wednesday for parts of the country, with flash flooding expected.

The Met Office said warnings will come into force across northern England, Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland later Wednesday, while the warning for northern England will remain in place until early Thursday.

It added the disruption could include flooding of properties and "some damage to buildings or structures."

The yellow weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland from noon Wednesday until 11.59 pm local time (2259GMT), while for parts of North East Scotland, including Aberdeen, from 2 pm until 9 pm, and for parts of the North of England, including Manchester and Newcastle upon Tyne, from 7 pm until 10 pm local time on Thursday.

The Met Office noted that lightning, hail and thunder were expected in the areas affected by warnings, with up to 30mm (1.2 inches) of rain expected within a few hours in parts of North East Scotland and across Northern Ireland.