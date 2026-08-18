Russia warns UK against participation in war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that UK participation in strikes against Russia would be considered participation in the war, warning of "consequences."

In an interview with Vesti, Lavrov said Russia had the right to respond if its interests or property were targeted.

"If someone were to encroach on our interests, on our property, we would have the same right to regard the proudly declared direct participation of British missile forces in strikes against the Russian Federation as participation in a war, with all the ensuing consequences," he stressed.

His statement followed The Times report that Ukrainian forces have used drones made by two British companies in strikes deep inside Russia over the past six months, including attacks on oil refineries in Volgograd and near Moscow, as well as logistics hubs.

The strikes have also targeted transport infrastructure and sites belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, according to the report.

The Russian Embassy on Monday accused the UK of acting as an accomplice to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist attacks" and warned that London's growing support for Kyiv would have consequences.

"The deeper the involvement in the conflict and the greater the support for Kyiv's terrorist machine, the higher the price will be," it said.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, in response, said that the UK would continue to "support Ukraine 100%."

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Wolverhampton, Burnham said the UK was providing support to help Ukraine defend itself, adding that successive British governments had maintained the same position throughout the conflict.