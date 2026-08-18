Israeli strikes trigger new wave of displacement in Lebanon despite ceasefire: UN

Fresh Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon over the weekend triggered a new wave of displacement despite ceasefire arrangements, the UN refugee agency said Tuesday.

"Despite declared ceasefire arrangements, fresh Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon over the weekend triggered a new wave of displacement, with hundreds of families fleeing northward in search of safety," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch told a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Baloch said the latest displacement was adding to an already prolonged crisis and deepening uncertainty for communities trying to return home.

Around 860,000 people have returned to their areas of origin, while some 360,000 remain displaced, including at least 22,000 staying in collective shelters, according to UNHCR.

Although most people displaced by months of airstrikes and insecurity have returned to their areas, Baloch warned that many are finding damaged homes, widespread destruction and limited access to essential services.

He stressed that Lebanon's displacement and humanitarian crisis remain "far from over."

"The security situation in Lebanon remains fragile, and the humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of people remain immense," Baloch said.

Despite a decline in the intensity of hostilities, airstrikes, military activity, movement restrictions and explosive remnants of war continue to pose risks, particularly in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region, he added.

More than 1 million people were internally displaced at the height of the conflict, with many families still unable to return because of insecurity, debris and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

More than 700,000 people are also affected by damage to water infrastructure in parts of southern Lebanon, according to UNHCR.

Baloch warned that humanitarian agencies face severe funding shortages as they seek to assist displaced people and returnees.

The revised $639.9 million Lebanon inter-agency Flash Appeal is 48% funded, while UNHCR's Lebanon operation has received only 24% of the $472.3 million required for 2026.

Without sustained humanitarian and recovery assistance, affected communities will continue to struggle to rebuild homes, restore livelihoods and achieve sustainable returns, the agency warned.

- Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Israel launched intensive airstrikes on Lebanon on March 2, targeting and occupying several areas in the country's south.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 4,346 people have been killed and 12,301 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17 and was subsequently extended several times.

The Israeli army, however, has continued attacks on southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire.



