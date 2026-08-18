GERMAN JEWISH LEADER SLAMS ISRAELI MINISTERS TARGETED KILLING REMARKS

News World German Jewish leader slams Israeli minister's targeted killing remarks

German Jewish leader slams Israeli minister's targeted killing remarks

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, on Tuesday sharply criticized remarks by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding targeted killings of Palestinians, condemning his conduct as "deeply shameful and irresponsible."

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, on Tuesday sharply criticized remarks by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about targeted killings of Palestinians, calling his conduct "deeply shameful and irresponsible."



Schuster said Ben-Gvir's behaviour illustrated the danger posed by far-right forces.



In a podcast with a former Israeli hostage, aired on Saturday, the far-right minister said: "I think that targeted killings should be carried out in Gaza, removing 30, 40 people every night."



He said he was not referring only to militant Palestinians who posed an immediate threat. There were people in Gaza, he said, who did not deserve to live.



Schuster said these were statements that showed contempt for human life. They stood "diametrically opposed to Jewish values and damage Israel's reputation. I explicitly distance myself from Itamar Ben-Gvir."











