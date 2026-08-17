Trump 'very happy' over signing of Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

US President Donald Trump welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement," he said Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the deal shows "how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three nations mentioned.

"THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW!" he added.