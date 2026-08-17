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News World Trump 'very happy' over signing of Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

Trump 'very happy' over signing of Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was pleased by the recent signing of a defense pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 17,2026 01:30 AM
Updated August 17,2026 01:35 AM
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TRUMP VERY HAPPY OVER SIGNING OF MECCA JOINT DEFENSE AGREEMENT

US President Donald Trump welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement," he said Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the deal shows "how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three nations mentioned.

"THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW!" he added.