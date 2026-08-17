Stellantis recalls 955,000 vehicles because radio software may disrupt rear-view camera

Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Monday it is recalling 955,000 ⁠vehicles worldwide because radio ⁠software may prevent rear-view cameras from operating properly.

The recall includes 848,000 vehicles in the United ⁠States including various 2026 and 2027 model year Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Ram 1500, 2500 and ProMaster vehicles. About 107,000 vehicles are being recalled in ⁠Canada, Mexico ⁠and other markets.



Owners will receive an over-the-air radio software update via a prompt on the vehicle's media screen when the update is available. Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to ⁠the recall. If the rear-view camera image does not appear, drivers should use their rear-view and side mirrors when reversing, the automaker said.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2014 mandated ⁠rear-view ‌cameras ‌in all light-duty vehicles ⁠by 2018, saying on ‌average the United States had 210 deaths and 15,000 injuries ⁠per year caused by ⁠backover crashes. About 30% of ⁠the deaths were children 5 or younger.







