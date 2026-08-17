Russia jails opposition politician for 11 years for anti-war comments

A senior member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party was sentenced on Monday to 11 years and one month in a penal colony, independent news outlet Mediazona said, for criticising the war in Ukraine which he described at his trial as a catastrophe for Russia.
Lev Shlosberg, the party's deputy chairman, was accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and spreading false information about them.
In a closing speech to the court in the city of Pskov last Friday, he maintained his innocence, said he was the victim of a political trial and repeated his call for a ceasefire in the war.
The verdict follows an August 10 decision by Russia's Supreme Court to ban Yabloko from taking part in a parliamentary election next month.