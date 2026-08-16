News World Zelensky: Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Zelensky: Three killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Underscoring the continued intensity of Moscow's aerial bombardment, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that the latest Russian airstrikes claimed at least three lives and left more than 20 civilians injured nationwide.

At least three people were killed and more than 20 injured in the latest Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.



Two people were killed and 14 injured in a ballistic missile attack on Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rih, the president wrote on Telegram. One person was also killed in Sumy, in the north-east of the country, while six people were injured in Kyiv and its surrounding areas.



"The emergency services are at work at the sites of the Russian attacks this morning and last night," Zelensky said.



He said the fires had been extinguished quickly in Kiev, where a book market was among the sites hit.



"Wherever the Russians can reach with their missiles, they attack civilian infrastructure," the president said, warning of a further wave of attacks.



According to Zelensky, Russia has fired more than 1,550 drones, nearly 1,560 bombs and 62 missiles and cruise missiles at neighbouring Ukraine this week. Zelensky once again called on Ukraine's allies to supply the country with air defence missiles.



"If North Korean missiles are destroying infrastructure and claiming lives here in Europe, we cannot allow European anti-aircraft missiles to simply remain sitting in warehouses," he wrote. He had recently accused Russia of using missiles supplied by North Korea.



Nearly four and a half years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, experts have noted a recent escalation in violence, as both sides deploy ever faster and longer-range weapons. Increasing numbers of civilians are dying in the mutual attacks involving drones, missiles and cruise missiles.



Russian also reported casualties and severe infrastructure damage following massive drone attacks, particularly in the Moscow metropolitan area.









