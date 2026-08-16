Iran says Qatar delaying probe into fate of Iranian pilots

Iranian military official said on Sunday that Qatar should let ⁠an Iranian ⁠team in to investigate the fate of Iranian pilots who ⁠Tehran says are being held there, Iranian media said on Sunday.

Qatar denies holding any pilots.

Mohammad Baqerzadeh, commander of the Committee for the Search for ⁠Missing ⁠Persons of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, said the air force and fact-finding team had been waiting for months to enter ⁠Qatar, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Baqerzadeh accused Qatari officials of repeatedly delaying the investigation and preventing ⁠the ‌pilots' return ‌to Iran. ⁠He called for ‌the International Committee of the Red ⁠Cross to urgently ⁠follow up on ⁠the case.







