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News World Iran says Qatar delaying probe into fate of Iranian pilots

Iran says Qatar delaying probe into fate of Iranian pilots

Iran called on Qatar Sunday to allow an Iranian investigative team to enter the country to determine the fate of pilots Tehran claims are in Qatari detention, Iranian media said.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 16,2026 10:42 AM
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IRAN SAYS QATAR DELAYING PROBE INTO FATE OF IRANIAN PILOTS

Iranian military official said on Sunday that Qatar should let ⁠an Iranian ⁠team in to investigate the fate of Iranian pilots who ⁠Tehran says are being held there, Iranian media said on Sunday.

Qatar denies holding any pilots.

Mohammad Baqerzadeh, commander of the Committee for the Search for ⁠Missing ⁠Persons of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, said the air force and fact-finding team had been waiting for months to enter ⁠Qatar, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Baqerzadeh accused Qatari officials of repeatedly delaying the investigation and preventing ⁠the ‌pilots' return ‌to Iran. ⁠He called for ‌the International Committee of the Red ⁠Cross to urgently ⁠follow up on ⁠the case.