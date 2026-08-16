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News World Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Vanuatu

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Vanuatu

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said that the tremor had a depth of 188 kilometers (117 miles) with an epicenter located roughly 56 kilometers (35 miles) northeast of Port-Olry.

AFP WORLD
Published August 16,2026 08:43 AM
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MAGNITUDE 6.1 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF VANUATU

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of South Pacific nation Vanuatu on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor's epicentre was about 56 kilometres (35 miles) northeast of the small coastal village of Port Olry, at a depth of 188 kilometres, according to the USGS.

There were no early reports of damage and Vanuatu's natural hazards department did not immediately issue a tsunami warning.

Earthquakes are common in Vanuatu, a low-lying archipelago that straddles the tectonic Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic activity stretching through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Dozens of people were killed in Indonesia after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck early on Saturday, followed by hundreds of aftershocks.