Taliban marks five years in power as Afghanistan’s hardships persist

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of its return to power, with officials defending their rule, highlighting achievements and calling on other countries to engage with Kabul.



August 15 is now a public holiday in Afghanistan. This week, Taliban officials decorated cities and government buildings with white flags and organized poetry and other events to celebrate their hard-fought victory. A report by TOLOnews showed flowers being dropped over Kabul from a military helicopter.



In a congratulatory message, the Taliban government said Afghanistan sought to live with all countries "in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility," would not allow Afghan territory to be used against others, and called on other countries not to conspire against Afghanistan and to respect its territory, airspace and interests.



Speaking at an official event in Kabul's Loya Jirga tent, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans had throughout history sacrificed blood for their religious values and the protection of their land. He cited the fight against the Soviet Union and the US-led NATO alliance, which ended with the withdrawal of foreign forces under the Doha agreement.



Muttaqi said the Soviets had failed to impose communism and the US-led NATO alliance liberal democracy, adding that Afghans rejected foreign ideology and occupation. He urged countries to engage with the Taliban, saying political and economic pressure would fail as military force had.

