Rebuffing Trump, Iran says: 'Hormuz cannot be seized by a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an order, or an election speech'

Rebuffing US President Donald Trump's claim that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory, a senior Iranian diplomat said Friday: "The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an order, or an election speech."

Saying the US must acknowledge the strategic and serious defeats it has suffered to Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on US social media company X: "Iran is neither afraid of threats nor can it be intimidated by a show of force."

He added: "The Strait of Hormuz was Iran's, is Iran's, and will remain Iran's. This strait will be closed and opened only at Iran's command, and until you accept the reality of your defeat and abandon your fantasies, Iran will continue to impose a blockade (on Hormuz)."

In a statement yesterday, Trump claimed that the US Navy was enforcing a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and asserted: "After completely defeating Iran, I will declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory very soon."

Iranian officials have repeatedly said the strait will not be reopened as long as the United States continues its intervention there, maintains a naval blockade, and fails to fulfill the requirements of the June framework agreement between Tehran and Washington.

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, claimed that the US had "full control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he believed they could maintain that control.

Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest military body coordinating the war, said yesterday, denying Trump's claim: "No vessel will be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission and supervision."