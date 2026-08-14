Trump says USS Abraham Lincoln deployment 'not nearly long enough'

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns about the toll on U.S. sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the aircraft ⁠carrier's more than 260-day deployment ⁠in support of the war with Iran was "not nearly long enough" even as families and lawmakers raised concerns about mental ⁠health and deteriorating conditions aboard the ship.

In a brief exchange with reporters before flying to New York, Trump rejected suggestions that the deployment had gone on too long.

"No, no, no. Not nearly long enough," Trump said when asked whether the carrier's eight-and-a-half months at sea was excessive.

"That ship is moving right now, ⁠or ⁠very shortly, and it's being replaced with another very similar ship," Trump said.

The Lincoln left its home port of San Diego last November and was later redirected to the Middle East to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran. The carrier ⁠has roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.

The ship has not made a port call in more than 200 days, setting a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic member of the Senate Armed ⁠Services ‌Committee.

Several ‌Democratic lawmakers have called for ⁠answers after families of sailors ‌raised concerns about worsening mental health, living conditions and supply issues aboard the ⁠carrier.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on ⁠Thursday pushed back against reports of deteriorating conditions ⁠aboard the Lincoln, calling them "completely misrepresented."







