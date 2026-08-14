Bangladesh opener Tanzid says history-making century 'very special'

Tanzid Hasan wasn't able to describe his emotions after he became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia on Friday.

Tanzid scored a magnificent 101 to put his country firmly in charge at the end of the second day of the opening Test match in Darwin.

At stumps Bangladesh were 351-6, a lead of 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Playing in only his second Test match after making his name in white-ball cricket, Tanzid showed incredible maturity to see off the formidable Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

He brought up his maiden Test ton with a push through mid-off off spinner Nathan Lyon midway through the second session.

"I can't describe it in words, but it was very special for me," the 25-year-old opener said.

"I love to play in these conditions, the pitch is getting better and better."

Tanzid took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a massive six off Lyon.

He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Starc at deep mid-off.