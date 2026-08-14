Italy refuses to accept migrants returned from Germany: Interior Ministry

Italy has formally informed Germany that it will not accept the return of migrants who first entered the European Union through Italian territory.

The Italian Interior Ministry sent an official communication to the German government rejecting the transfer of migrants subject to the EU's Dublin rules, public broadcaster Rai News reported on Thursday.

The Dublin system generally assigns responsibility for examining an asylum application to the EU country through which the applicant first entered the bloc.

The dispute reportedly concerns three cases involving expulsions, dating from before June 12, when the EU's new migration and asylum pact entered into force.

Rome maintains that the migrants are covered by a so-called "Dubliners' amnesty" included in an agreement signed with Germany last December, according to the report.

Italian authorities also cited a "compensation" mechanism that takes into account migrants brought to Italy aboard vessels operated by German non-governmental organizations.

The move comes amid heightened tensions over migration within the EU following the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in late July.

Italy subsequently introduced temporary air and sea border controls with Spain, saying the measure was necessary to protect national security and the European border-control system.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that her government would continue deportations of irregular migrants and strengthen border protection.

"Defense of borders, security, respect for the rules: We will continue straight down this path," Meloni said.





