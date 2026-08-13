Indonesia condemns Israel’s rejection of Gaza roadmap

An internally displaced Palestinian man walks past the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Israeli military, in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip on August 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Indonesia on Thursday condemned Israel's rejection of a 15-point roadmap for Gaza on Thursday, describing the move as an attempt to undermine international efforts to end the conflict, state-run media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said Jakarta views the roadmap as a collective international effort to restore living conditions for Palestinians in Gaza, according to Antara News agency.

"We reject any rejection that could derail this collective effort," Nabyl said at a media briefing in Jakarta.

He said the broader plan, which has received support from multiple parties, seeks to end the war, restore stability in Gaza and promote wider regional stability.

Nabyl said the Gaza recovery plan was endorsed by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2803, adopted in November 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a 15-point document put forward by the Board of Peace, insisting that Israeli forces would not withdraw from Gaza before Hamas is fully disarmed.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in its offensive in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, Israel has continued daily attacks, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

At least 1,258 people have been killed and 4,139 others wounded in the attacks since the ceasefire took effect, the ministry said.