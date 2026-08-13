Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, injures another in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis despite truce

A Palestinian was killed and another injured Thursday in an Israeli drone strike targeting an electric bike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that the drone struck the bike in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of the city.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, which have killed 1,260 Palestinians and injured 4,154 others as of Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

It also came despite recent Israeli reports that airstrikes in Gaza had been restricted, with assassination operations requiring approval from army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir amid pressure to advance the next phase of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan.

Israeli attacks, however, have continued. On Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out a drone strike in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, injuring four Palestinians, according to medical sources.

The ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel's genocide in Gaza, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

The war has also caused widespread destruction across the enclave, damaging about 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



