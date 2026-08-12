NATO condemns Russian airspace violations in Poland, Romania

NATO allies on Wednesday condemned recent airspace violations in Poland and Romania, holding Russia fully responsible for what they described as "dangerous and unacceptable" actions.

The North Atlantic Council met in Brussels to discuss the violations and recent drone incidents, expressing full solidarity with the affected allies, NATO said in a statement.

"Russia bears full responsibility for the airspace violations, which are dangerous and unacceptable, and demonstrate Russia's increasing tolerance for risk," it said.

Allies stressed that they remained united and determined to defend NATO territory, while commending the swift response by national and alliance authorities.

NATO said it continues to strengthen its integrated air and missile defenses across the alliance, particularly along its eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

"NATO stands ready to deter and defend against any aggression," the statement said.

Allies also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as efforts to achieve peace.

They added that Russian airspace violations and other "irresponsible acts" would not deter NATO members from maintaining their commitment to Ukraine.