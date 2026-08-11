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News World UN chief 'saddened' by deadly Colombia earthquake

UN chief 'saddened' by deadly Colombia earthquake

UN Secretary-General Guterres is saddened by Colombia's deadly earthquake, offers condolences, and supports the government’s response to aid victims and recovery efforts.

AFP WORLD
Published August 11,2026 07:05 PM
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UN CHIEF SADDENED BY DEADLY COLOMBIA EARTHQUAKE

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "saddened" by Colombia's earthquake, his spokesman said Tuesday, after at least 181 people died in one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in years.

"He expresses his solidarity with the people and government of Colombia and extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected," spokesman Farhan Haq said.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the Colombian authorities and is supporting the Government-led response as requested," he added.