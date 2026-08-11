UN chief 'saddened' by deadly Colombia earthquake

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "saddened" by Colombia's earthquake, his spokesman said Tuesday, after at least 181 people died in one of the country's deadliest natural disasters in years.

"He expresses his solidarity with the people and government of Colombia and extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected," spokesman Farhan Haq said.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the Colombian authorities and is supporting the Government-led response as requested," he added.



