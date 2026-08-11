Palestine urges UN Security Council to move beyond 'business as usual' on occupied West Bank

The Palestinian representative at the UN on Tuesday urged the Security Council to utilize its full range of tools to enforce international law in the occupied West Bank.

Riyad Mansour asserted that the international community can no longer settle for standard condemnations, which he labeled as "business as usual."

"Israel's objective remains the same: seizing maximum Palestinian land with minimum Palestinians," Mansour told the council during a high-level briefing.

He warned that the "evil system" of occupation is actively uprooting families, noting that Palestine has been confined by design to just 30% of the Gaza Strip and 40% of the occupied West Bank. "The reality is that one state is illegally occupying the land of the other state."

Mansor emphasized that the 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, as reflected in Resolution 2803, must be implemented in its entirety. "All of it, the plan, the 20 points, not a la carte. You do not select from it what you like to discard," he stated.

He implored the council to act before it is too late, arguing that the cost of global inaction is far higher than the burden of intervention. "Annexation is underway. It's not an idea. It's underway, brutally and relentlessly."

The US reiterated Washington's opposition to the annexation of the occupied West Bank while praising the Israeli government's recent efforts to counter violence. The American envoy noted that Trump's 20-point plan requires the Palestinian Authority (PA) to verifiably complete comprehensive reforms.

Washington also highlighted a significant milestone reached in late July, when the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, committed to a formal plan for its disarmament, urging all parties to build on the momentum toward "full and irreversible disarmament."

Other member states voiced concern about the systematic fragmentation of Palestinian territory. Somalia pointed out that more than 33,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, the highest since 1967. He also warned that occupiers are increasingly using "archaeology and heritage claims" to justify expansions of occupation.

The United Kingdom expressed opposition to the reintroduction of the "E1" settlement project, which aims to bisect the occupied West Bank. Pakistan added that the "Crimson Thread" project is part of a broader effort to shatter Palestinian territorial contiguity.

France welcomed the PA's upcoming legislative and presidential elections, while Russia argued that the American peace plan has "essentially stalled." It noted a tragic toll, stating that on average, one child has been killed in Gaza per day by Israeli forces in the last 300 days. Liberia has a stark warning that the council is presiding over the "slow-motion disappearance" of the two-state solution rather than enforcing it.





