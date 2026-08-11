EU Commission: Fact-checkers to assist TikTok, Meta after Ceuta crisis

TikTok and Meta are to work more closely with fact-checkers to prevent a new migration crisis event, like the one in Ceuta last month which left dozens dead, according to the European Commission.



Under the coordination of the commission, fact-checkers with knowledge of the local situation "can flag any harmful disinformation related to, for example, a potential new mass crossing of the border," a spokesman said on Tuesday.



This is also to help platforms to better decide what content should be removed, he said.



Tens of thousands of people temporarily crossed into the Spanish North African exclave of Ceuta from Morocco late last month, overwhelming the tiny territory and triggering a political dispute over the protection of the EU's external borders.



EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen had previously criticized Meta and TikTok over their handling of misinformation during the mass border crossings, calling for greater monitoring of social media platforms during crises.



Social media appears to have played a significant role in the incident. Numerous migrants said videos and messages on platforms such as TikTok had suggested that the normally heavily guarded border had suddenly been opened.



The commission, Europol and social media platforms are in daily contact and have increased coordination, Virkkunen said on Monday after a call with Spanish Digital Transformation Minister Oscar López Agueda.



The commission was also available to provide further support to Spain if requested by Madrid, Virkkunen said.



