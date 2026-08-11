Taiwan reports 14 COVID-19 deaths in 1 week as infections rise

Taiwan recorded 14 COVID-19 deaths and 72 severe cases during the last seven days, the highest weekly toll during the current wave, local media reported on Tuesday, citing health authorities.

Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Lee Chia-lin said that since October last year, Taiwan has recorded 337 domestic COVID-19 cases involving severe complications, including 42 deaths, according to the Focus Taiwan website.

COVID-19-related outpatient and emergency-room visits also increased, reaching 24,645 between Aug. 2 and 8, up 27.6% from the previous week.

The CDC lowered its projected peak of weekly medical visits to 27,000 from an earlier estimate of 51,000 and said the current outbreak is expected to peak between mid and late August.

Older people remain particularly vulnerable. Of the severe cases recorded since October, 73.9% involved people aged 65 or older, while 84% had underlying chronic conditions and nearly 90% had not received the latest seasonal COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said about 140,000 vaccine doses remain in storage, with 37,000 doses due to expire Sept. 9 and scheduled for distribution to local governments.

Globally, COVID-19 positivity rates are rising in parts of Europe and Africa, while infections have increased in China, Thailand, South Korea, the United States and Japan, according to the report.