 Contact Us
News World Trump says future of 'weaponization' fund is up to Blanche

Trump says future of 'weaponization' fund is up to Blanche

The fate of the proposed "weaponization" fund rests with Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 10,2026 11:17 PM
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS FUTURE OF WEAPONIZATION FUND IS UP TO BLANCHE

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters ⁠the future ⁠of the proposed "weaponization" fund would be up to U.S. Attorney General ⁠Todd Blanche.

Blanche, who previously served a personal attorney for the Republican president and deputy attorney general, was sworn in as Washington's top lawyer earlier on Monday.

He was confirmed on Saturday ⁠after ⁠the U.S. Justice Department rescinded an order that would have established a $1.776 billion fund to pay people who said they had been the subject of government ⁠abuse.

The fund was created as part of a legal settlement to resolve a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against his own government. Blanche's confirmation ⁠initially ‌faced ‌roadblocks by some Republicans ⁠in Congress over ‌the proposed measure, which was widely criticized as ⁠a slush ⁠fund for supporters of Trump.