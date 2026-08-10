Trump says future of 'weaponization' fund is up to Blanche

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters ⁠the future ⁠of the proposed "weaponization" fund would be up to U.S. Attorney General ⁠Todd Blanche.

Blanche, who previously served a personal attorney for the Republican president and deputy attorney general, was sworn in as Washington's top lawyer earlier on Monday.

He was confirmed on Saturday ⁠after ⁠the U.S. Justice Department rescinded an order that would have established a $1.776 billion fund to pay people who said they had been the subject of government ⁠abuse.

The fund was created as part of a legal settlement to resolve a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against his own government. Blanche's confirmation ⁠initially ‌faced ‌roadblocks by some Republicans ⁠in Congress over ‌the proposed measure, which was widely criticized as ⁠a slush ⁠fund for supporters of Trump.









