Vessel struck by projectile off Oman, crew safe: UK maritime agency

A vessel was struck by a projectile about 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In an advisory, UKMTO said it had received a report of the incident from a verified source.

The agency said the projectile strike caused a fire aboard the vessel, which was later extinguished.

UKMTO said there was no reported environmental impact and that the vessel and its crew were safe.

The agency did not identify the vessel, its flag, ownership or the type of projectile involved.

UKMTO said the relevant authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of targeting an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) vessel with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. ADNOC said no injuries were reported and the situation had been brought under control, while Iran has not publicly commented on the allegation.





