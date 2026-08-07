Turkish VP hails Mecca Joint Defense Agreement as ‘historic step’ for regional security

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Friday described the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as a "historic step" that would strengthen the region's security architecture.

In a statement on the Turkish social media company NSosyal, Yilmaz recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Mecca earlier in the day.

Calling the agreement a "historic step" for regional security, Yılmaz said it would reinforce cooperation in collective security, deterrence, the defense industry and regional stability, while advancing Türkiye's peace-oriented foreign policy vision and multidimensional strategic partnerships.

He stressed that the agreement was "not directed against any country."

Yılmaz also expressed hope that the strategic cooperation established in the security field would expand into economic areas.

"We expect the spirit of strategic cooperation established in the field of security through this agreement to also accelerate economic cooperation, particularly in connectivity, trade, finance and investment," he said.

He said regional partnerships were becoming increasingly important at a time when global institutions and rules were weakening.

"These forms of cooperation could also lay the groundwork for a fairer global order in the future," he added.

Yılmaz said he hoped the agreement, built on a shared history, brotherhood and solidarity, would bring positive outcomes for the region, the Islamic world and global peace.