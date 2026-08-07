Iranian president says critics of memorandum with US echo Israel’s narrative

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an address to the nation on Thursday that domestic critics of the memorandum signed with the US in June are echoing Israel's narrative, while also dismissing recent speculation about his possible resignation.

According to his office, the president defended the agreement that called for ending war on all fronts, open the Strait of Hormuz and hold further negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program, saying those who describe it as a failure are repeating Israel's narrative.

"We will firmly defend what we have written as a memorandum of understanding," he said. "Those who want to label it a failure are being unfair, and this is exactly what Israel wants. Knowingly or unknowingly, they are conveying Israel's message."

Pezeshkian also dismissed criticism from domestic opponents, saying they failed to recognize the achievements secured through the agreement.

"Either they do not know the leader, or they lack logic and reason. What did we give to the United States? We achieved many accomplishments," he said.

He said critics "stand on the sidelines" offering opinions on the economy, politics and sociology, only to criticize the government's decisions if problems arise later.

"It is enough for a person's ignorance that they do not know the extent of their own power," he added.

Responding to recent speculation over his possible resignation, Pezeshkian said: "If I want to resign, I will announce it officially."

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes related to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.